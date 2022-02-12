New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly booked ABG Shipyard, the flagship entity of ABG Group, for an alleged financial fraud of Rs 22,842-crore. This is the biggest bank fraud case ever registered by the CBI, news wire PTI reported quoting an official on Saturday. The CBI has also booked ABG Shipyard Ltd’s then Chairman and Managing Director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal along with others in a case pertaining to offenses of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and abuse of official position under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.Also Read - Oil Trader Defrauds Bank Of Baroda Of Rs 32.5 Crore, Under CBI Investigation

Besides Agarwal, the agency has also named the then Executive Director Santhanam Muthaswamy, Directors Ashwini Kumar, Sushil Kumar Agarwal, and Ravi Vimal Nevetia, and another company ABG International Pvt Ltd in the case.

The bank had first filed a complaint on November 8, 2019, on which the CBI had sought some clarifications on March 12, 2020.

The bank filed a fresh complaint in August that year. After “scrutinising” for over one and a half-year, the CBI acted on the complaint filing an FIR on February 7, 2022.

The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks and financial institutions with the SBI having exposure of Rs 2468.51 crore, they said.

The Forensic Audit has shown that between 2012-17, the accused colluded together and committed illegal activities including diversion of funds, misappropriation, and criminal breach of trust, they said.

Funds were used for purposes other than for which they were released by banks, it said.

(With PTI inputs)