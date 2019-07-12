New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday booked Nabam Tuki, former CM of Arunachal Pradesh for alleged corruption in awarding a contract for a government project worth Rs 3.20 crore to his brother Nabam Tagam in 2003.

Officials said that the contract was given to Tagam without following tender norms when Tuki was the minister of consumer affairs and civil supplies in the state. His brother Nabam Tagam was the director of civil supplies at that time.

Besides, the probe agency has also booked the then chief manager United Commercial Bank Sohrab Ali Hazarika. Tuki was the state CM from November 2011 to January 2016. In July 2016, the Nabam Tuki-led Congress government in Arunachal Pradesh lasted for three days.