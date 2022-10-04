New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Tuesday, launched Operation Chakra against cyber criminals involved in financial crimes, carrying out searches at 105 locations across multiple states. The searches were conducted in association with police forces of the states and Union Territories.Also Read - WhatsApp Alert: Cyber Security Body Flags Multiple Security Issues | Details Here

They said 87 locations were searched by the CBI and 18 locations by state and UT police, with over 300 suspects under the scanner. As per initial information, four locations in Andaman and Nicobar islands, five in Delhi, three in Chandigarh, and two each in Punjab, Karanataka and Assam among others were searched. Also Read - Donald Trump Accused Of Vast Fraud In Suit By New York Attorney General

Two call centres in Pune and Ahmedabad that were targeting gullible American citizens have been busted, officials said. The CBI has informed America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the action, they added. Also Read - 300 Indians Fall Prey to IT Job Fraud In Thailand, Forced Into Cybercrime, Given 'Electric Shocks'

From one of the locations searched in Rajasthan, the CBI has seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash and one and a half kg of gold, said the officials. The action came after inputs from Interpol, FBI, Royal Canadian Mountain Police and Australian Federal Police.