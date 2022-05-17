New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at multiple locations (residence and office) of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, in connection with an ongoing case, says his office to ANI. At present, searches are underway at 9 locations across the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

The raids were conducted early morning on Tuesday at nine locations in Chennai (3), Mumbai (3), Karnataka (1), Punjab (1) and Odisha (1) in a case related to foreign remittance received by Karti between 2010 and 2014. According to various media reports, Karti had allegedly received Rs 50 Lakh from a person named Sabu.

Reacting to the fresh searches, Karti Chidambaram tweeted, "I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record."

Karti Chidambaram is being probed in several cases, including the one relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of ₹ 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.

Earlier legal case

On August 21, 2019, the CBI arrested P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. The ED took him into custody in connection with its money laundering case on October 16, 2019. While he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the case lodged by the CBI six days later, he continued to languish in the Tihar jail owing to the ED case. Finally, he walked free after spending over 100 days in custody when he got bail in the case lodged by the ED on December 4, 2019.