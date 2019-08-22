New Delhi: A CBI court on Thursday reserved its order on an application of CBI seeking five-day remand of former finance minister P Chidambaram in INX media case.

The lawyers representing the Congress leader led a sharp attack at the CBI for the way it has handled the investigation in INX media case. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that the agency could have written a letter to Chidambaram for producing documents alleged to be in his possession.”

He pointed out that CBI could not claim that the former finance minister had not cooperated and had been evasive. Joining Sibal in the argument, AM Singhvi said that CBI could seek remand on the ground of evasive replies as it was not the law.

He said that the Congress leader was not a flight risk and that he couldn’t answer “according to what they want to hear”. He also pointed out that the CBI had based its entire case on the statement of Indrani Mukerjea who had now turned an approver.

Calling out the CBI for claiming that Chidambaram hadn’t been cooperating, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “Non-cooperation is if probe agency calls me five times and I don’t go, non-cooperation is not giving the answer they like to hear…They called P Chidambaram once, and he went. Where is non-cooperation.”

Speaking for himself, Chidambaram said, “Please look at the questions and answers, there are no questions which I have not answered, please read the transcript. They asked, if I have a bank account abroad, I said no, they asked if my son has an account abroad I said yes.”

Representing CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said “right to interrogate is my duty, duty to the nation under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC ). We are merely seeking court’s permission to interrogate the accused further”.