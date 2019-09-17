New Delhi: Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody on Tuesday by the special CBI court in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court complex in connection with a money laundering case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court headed by Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take him to the hospital first to examine whether he needs to be admitted for medical treatment.

Shivakumar will be taken to Delhi’s RML hospital for the examination, following which he will either be admitted there or taken to Tihar Jail.

Claiming that the interrogation is still pending, the ED sought the CBI court’s permission for further questioning of the accused Congress leader during the judicial custody. However, Shivakumar’s counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi opposed the ED’s plea submitting that the Congress leader was suffering from serious medical ailments, including high blood pressure.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shivakumar approached the Delhi High Court seeking a copy of his statements recorded by the ED during his interrogation.

The former Karnataka minister was arrested by the investigating agency on September 3 under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following which he was sent to ED’s custody for 10 days. Since then, Shivakumar had been interrogated for 10 hours every day.

However, the ED had complained that Shivakumar had been non-cooperative which they claimed to be the main reason behind his arrest. He has been questioned for over 100 hours despite his frail health, the Congress leader had claimed.

A case of money laundering was registered against him by ED in September 2018, on the basis of a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department (I-T). The Congress leader has been on the radar of the Income-Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016. An Income-Tax search at his New Delhi flat on August 2, 2017, led to the seizure of Rs 8.59 crore unaccounted cash.