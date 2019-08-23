New Delhi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav came in support of former Union Minister P Chidambaram terming the arrest as ‘political vendetta’ and said that investigative agencies are working as the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) cell.

“For a long time, we have been saying that CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ED (Enforcement Directorate) are working like BJP’s party cell. Opposition leaders are being targeted. This is all political vendetta. We trust our judiciary and I am sure justice will be done,” said Tejashwi.

In 2017, the CBI had registered a case against Tejashwi and former Bihar’s CM Rabri Devi in an Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case and carried out searches at 12 locations in Patna, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Gurgaon in connection with the case.

The case is related to alleged irregularities in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

The Supreme Court today granted interim protection from arrest to P Chidambaram, till August 26 in connection with INX media case probed by Enforcement Directorate.

While in the Aircel-Maxis case, a special court on Friday reserved the order on anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son, Karti till September 3.