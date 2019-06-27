The CBI on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Virender Dev Dixit, a self-styled guru, and his associate who ran the ashram in Delhi, for raping one of the followers, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed the chargesheet in a Delhi court against Dixit and his aide Gyaneshawri Mali of drugging and raping the follower between 2011 to 2015. Dixit is absconding.

The agency informed the court that it was found that the accused allegedly raped the complainant from 2011 to 2015 in different branches of Ishwariya Adhyatmik Vidyalaya. His associate had brought the complainant to Lucknow and allegedly gave her milk laced with some intoxicating substance and asked her to go to the accused.

The CBI took over the probe after an order of the Delhi High Court on December 20, 2017.

The agency has filed three cases against Dixit. In another two cases, the chargesheet has already been filed.