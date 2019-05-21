New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a reply on the status of the disproportionate assets (DA) case on May 10, 2019, in the Supreme Court. The affidavit in the case was filed by the CBI even before the Supreme Court had given clean chits to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav who are among the others named in the DA case.

The development came as efforts by parties surged for post-poll alliance over the last two days. The CBI told the top court that the inquiry into the alleged disproportionate assets was closed in 2013 as no evidence could be found against them. The CBI in the fresh affidavit said, “No prima facie evidence of commission of offence was found during inquiry and the inquiry was not converted into and FIR.”

On March 25, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the CBI on a plea seeking a direction to the probe agency to place the investigation report in the disproportionate assets case against Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh and his sons — party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Prateek Yadav and daughter-in-law and SP MP Dimple Yadav.

The agency had reportedly closed its enquiry after submitting a report to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in 2013. After August 2013 no inquiry has been conducted in the case against Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, the CBI told the court.

