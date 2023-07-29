Home

News

India

CBI Formally Takes Over Probe In Manipur Strip-Parade Case, FIR Lodged; MPs From INDIA Reach State To Assess ‘Ground Situation’

CBI Formally Takes Over Probe In Manipur Strip-Parade Case, FIR Lodged; MPs From INDIA Reach State To Assess ‘Ground Situation’

A two-month-old video of two women of Kuki-Zomi community being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur surfaced on the internet on July 19.

New Delhi: Members of the Kuki-Zo Women's Forum protest at Jantar Mantar demanding a separate administration for the tribal population of Manipur living in its hill districts, in New Delhi, Friday, July 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI07_28_2023_000215B)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR to take over the probe into the alleged sexual assault incident in Manipur’s Thoubal district, where three women were stripped and paraded naked. The video purportedly shot on May 4, showing the women being paraded naked, went viral earlier this month, resulting in a massive uproar across the country.

Trending Now

The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a reference from the Union home ministry, the officials said. The CBI has taken over the FIR registered by the Manipur Police against unidentified people in accordance with its procedure. The CBI has registered an FIR under Sections 153A, 398, 427, 436, 448, 302, 354, 364, 326, 376, 34 IPC and 25 (1-C) A Act.

The naked parade video case

A two-month-old video of two women of Kuki-Zomi community being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur surfaced on the internet on July 19. The incident happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after violence broke out in the north-eastern state. The video has sparked huge outrage.

It was confirmed later that the victims were stripped and paraded naked and later, gang-raped by the men.

Police have arrested the main accused who was seen in a May 4 video. Manipur Police has so far arrested seven people in connection with the case.

MPs from opposition alliance INDIA reach Manipur

A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA reached Manipur on Saturday to assess the ground situation in ethnic strife-torn Manipur. The team of opposition MPs will visit several relief camps to meet victims of the ethnic clashes that broke in the northeastern state on May 3.

After their arrival here, the delegation will go to Churachandpur, where fresh violence has taken place, to meet victims from the Kuki community in the relief camps there. “From Imphal, they will go by a chopper to Churachandpur due to security issues. As only one helicopter is available, the members of the delegation would be divided into two teams, and the chopper will make two trips to ferry them,” a security official told PTI.

One team, comprising Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and others, would reach Churachandpur first and visit a relief camp set up at the Boys’ Hostel of Churachandpur College. Another team, comprising Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and others, would go there and visit a relief camp at Don Bosco School in Churachandpur, a source in the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee said.

“After returning to Imphal, the team led by Chowdhury will go to another relief camp at Moirang College in Bishnupur district by road to meet victims from the Meitei community,” he said. The other team of opposition MPs will go to the Ideal Girl’s College relief camp at Akampat in Imphal East district and will visit another camp at Lamboikhongangkhong in Imphal West district.

“On Sunday morning, the delegation will meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan to discuss the ongoing situation and possible measures to bring peace in Manipur at the earliest,” the MPCC official said.

The team is scheduled to return to the national capital on Sunday afternoon. Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since early May between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills.

Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES