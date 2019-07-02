New Delhi: In a special drive against bank loan defaulters, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday began searches at over 50 places in 18 cities across 12 states and Union Territories.

According to reports, 14 cases have been registered against accused, including various companies and firms, their promoters or directors and even bank officials. Searches are on in various cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Ludhiana, Thane, Valsad, Pune, Palani, Gaya, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Surat and Kolar.

CBI is conducting a special drive today & has begun searches at over 50 places in 18 cities across 12 states/union territories, in connection with bank fraud cases. 14 cases registered against accused including various companies/firms, their promoters/directors and bank officials pic.twitter.com/2s2g9kgP2c — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

The agency teams raided 50 locations in 18 different cities in a coordinated action against the promoters and directors of the companies made accused in the cases in 12 states across the country, an official said.

The search operation is still on, he said.