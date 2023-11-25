CBI Initiates Inquiry Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra In ‘Bribe For Query’ Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has initiated an investigation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra to look into 'quid pro quo' allegations of raising questions in Parliament.

Mahua Moitra stages a walkout with Opposition MPs from the Parliamentary Ethics Committee meeting, in New Delhi on November 2. (File Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated an inquiry against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra based on a complaint filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleging that Moitra took bribes to raise questions in Parliament. The complaint states that Moitra asked questions in Parliament to protect the business interests of a particular company. The CBI will investigate the allegations and take appropriate action, as per the news agency ANI.

Trending Now

CBI Investigation Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

The Central Bureau of Investigation has initiated an investigation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra to look into ‘quid pro quo’ allegations of raising questions in Parliament, the report said. In this regard, a senior CBI official said that no preliminary inquiry (PE) has been registered; however, an investigation has been initiated as the matter was referred to the anti-corruption body Lokpal.

You may like to read

“We are enquiring into the matter that was sent to us by Lokpal. We have yet to gather more details into the matter,” the CBI official told news agency ANI. Mahua Moitra is facing the heat of the “cash-for-query” allegations against her. The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has recently recommended her expulsion from the Lower House.

Investigation From Lok Sabha Ethics Committee

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, which investigated the cash-for-query allegations, adopted the report against Moitra with a 6:4 majority, recommending the expulsion of the TMC member. Moitra had appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 over the cash-for-query allegations against her. Along with opposition members of the panel, she “walked out” of the meeting on Thursday. Opposition members raised questions over the line of questioning and alleged that “personal questions” were posed to the Trinamool Congress MP.

BSP MP Danish Ali, Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav, and Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy were among those who “walked out” of the meeting. Moitra alleged that she was subjected to humiliating personal questions from the panel.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Moitra stated that “unethical, sordid, prejudiced behaviour was meted out” to her during the meeting. Earlier, Nishikant Dubey had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

The Ethics Committee had sought detailed reports from Information Technology (IT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding IP addresses and locations. The committee had also sought MHA’s input on the dangers of sharing login credentials, emphasizing the legal consequences under Section IT Act 2000.

The draft report is said to have suggested that “serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra call for severe punishment.” The report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee is now with speaker Om Birla, who will take a final decision on the fate of the Trinamool MP.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.