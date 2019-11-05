New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday carried out search operations at over 169 locations across the country in an attempt to tighten its noose in around 35 cases of bank frauds worth Rs 7,000 crore.

The probe agency said it will be conducting searches at 169 places across states including in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Dadra and Nager Haveli, an official told IANS.

He added that the CBI has registered around 35 cases related to bank frauds involving Rs 7,000 crore. However, he did not disclose the names of the banks or the accused involved in the case.

Over the last few months, the central probe agency has carried out several similar massive search operations in connection to bank fraud cases.