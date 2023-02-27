Home

News

India

‘CBI Officers Were Against Manish Sisodia’s Arrest But…’: Kejriwal Makes Stunning Claim

‘CBI Officers Were Against Manish Sisodia’s Arrest But…’: Kejriwal Makes Stunning Claim

Manish Sisodia Arrest Latest Updates: The statement from Kejriwal came after Sisodia was arrested by the premier central probe agency in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam case. Notably, Sisodia was arrested after eight hours of questioning.

Krjeiwal said the CBI officers were compelled to arrest Sisodia owing to the pressure borne on them by their political masters.

Manish Sisodia Arrest Latest Updates: A day after Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s arrest, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a stunning claim on Monday and said most CBI officers were the against due to lack of evidence, but were compelled to do so owing to the “pressure” borne on them by their “political masters”.

The statement from Kejriwal came after Sisodia was arrested by the premier central probe agency in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam case. Notably, Sisodia was arrested after eight hours of questioning.

You may like to read

“I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters,” Kejriwal tweeted.

In the meantime, the CBI on Sunday released a statement on Sisodia’s arrests, claiming he was giving evasive replies and wasn’t cooperating in the ongoing investigation in the liquor scam case.

The CBI further said Sisodia had been summoned earlier on February 19 in connection with the ongoing probe, but had sought a week’s time citing the Delhi Budget.

“The Deputy CM was issued a notice under section 41A of CrPC for attending the investigation on February 19, 2023. However, he sought time of one week citing his preoccupation,” the CBI stated.

The CBI said after accepting his request, he was issued a notice — u/s 41A CrPC — to report to the agency on February 26 and questions he ‘evaded’ during his examination on October 17, 2022, and further questions relating to his ‘incriminating role’ based on evidence collected during investigation of the case.

“However, he gave evasive replies and did not co-operate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested,” the CBI said in a statement.

“The arrested accused will be produced before the designated court in Delhi,” it added further.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.