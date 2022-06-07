New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the nationwide staff recruitment exam in 2018, that let to protests in Delhi, has found large-scale irregularities in its probe, news agency NDTV reported quoting sources. As per the report, the central probe agency has named 10 accused, including Sify Technology Ltd, in its chargesheet for allegedly aiding the malpractices in conspiracy with the public servants. The accused in the case have been charged with corruption, cheating and criminal conspiracy.Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 81,100; Apply For 835 Posts Till June 16

Staff Selection Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Exam in 2018 to fill up various posts in ministries, departments and other government organisations. The CBI investigation into the examination was ordered after job aspirants, in March 2018, took to streets of the Delhi, alleging irregularities in recruitment process. The Combined Graduate Level – Tier II exam was conducted in online mode from February 17 to February 22, 2018.

"The screenshots of some of the questions of this exam were found available on social media," NDTV reported quoting source as saying, who added that answer keys of the Quantitative Ability test were also found on social media. As per sources, the answer keys were on the Facebook page of SSCTUBE at 10.10 am on February 21, while the exam was scheduled at 10.30 am that day.

“The investigation also revealed the use of remote access software for solving the question papers. This fact shows that the above candidates used remote access software for solving their question papers by means of outside help from unknown persons,” a source reportedly said

Sify Technologies was reportedly given the contract to conduct the online exam. Its site supervisors took possession of the exam venues – also called labs – five days before the test to examine and inspect them and uninstall all unwanted and suspicious software, if any.

CBI has named Sant Prasad Gupta, the then head of the content team of Sify Technologies, as an accused in the chargesheet as he was the custodian of the question papers that were leaked.

“The candidates in conspiracy with site supervisors of respective examination centres illegally shared the screen of their PCs with unknown persons for getting undue benefit in solving the question papers,” NDTV report quoted the agency as saying.