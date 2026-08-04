CBI probe, hunger strike, exam cancellation: Inside JPSC-JSSC controversy that sparked massive student protests in Jharkhand

The protest, which originally began as a small gathering in Ranchi's Vapu Batika ground in Ranchi over the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the competitive examinations, soon spiralled into a large-scale student movement.

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Ranchi: A student holds a poster during a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Students in Jharkhand have been protesting in Ranchi over alleged leaks in state recruitment examinations. The demonstrations started on July 25, inspired by similar protests taking place across the country over alleged irregularities in competitive exams. Since July 29, students have been staging a sit-in at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi.

On Sunday, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto began an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site. He is demanding a fair and transparent investigation into the alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination, the JSSC-CGL exam and other government recruitment tests.

Before launching his hunger strike, he told reporters that the “lackadaisical attitude” of both the central and the state governments over the alleged irregularities was demoralising students, youths and aspirants. “I am beginning a hunger strike to keep students motivated,” he said.

The protesters are demanding that the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Examination, held on April 19, be cancelled, according to PTI. They have also called for independent investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

“The results of the 14th Preliminary Test (PT) were declared on the 2nd of last month, exactly a month ago today, marking the start of this controversy. We launched this agitation on July 5, met the Governor on July 7, and staged an effigy-burning protest on July 8. We met the Chief Minister on July 20 and submitted evidence as well,” Mahato was quoted by ANI.

What are the protesters demanding?

The students have placed several demands before the Jharkhand government, including:

Cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Preliminary Examination held on April 19.

Independent investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged irregularities.

Transparent recruitment processes for future examinations.

Strict action against anyone found responsible for wrongdoing.

On Sunday, the students marched to Albert Ekka Chowk, where they raised slogans demanding a CBI probe into the JPSC exam. They also shouted slogans in support of student unity and criticised the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible if wrongdoing is established.

Political support

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which launched the nationwide movement against alleged exam irregularities, said his organisation fully supports the students in Jharkhand and stands with their demands.

Addressing the issue on X, Dipke wrote, “Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands.”

The protest, which originally began as a small gathering in Ranchi’s Vapu Batika ground in Ranchi over the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the competitive examinations, soon spiralled into a large-scale student movement, drawing support not only from students across the state, but also from several political parties and civil society groups.