AAP Leaders Under Central Agencies’ Scanner: From Manish Sisodia To Sanjay Singh.. Have A Look

Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at the residence of the Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh today in connection with the liquor policy case but this is not the first time a mainstream AAP leader as been under the scanner of the Central Investigation Agencies...

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was in for an unpleasant surprise this morning when he was welcomed by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) who conducted a raid at the politician’s residence early this morning. Visuals from outside his house showed the ED and security officials reaching and raiding the premises of the Rajya Sabha MP. As per preliminary reports, the raids are said to be in connection with the liquor policy scam, for which Sanjay Singh’s aides were searched by ED earlier this year. Something that must be noted is the fact that this is not the first time that an Aam Aadmi Party leader has been under the scanner of a central investigation agency in the recent times. From Manish Sisodia to Sanjay Singh, take a look at the prominent AAP Leaders who have been subjected to raids by the ED and CBI..

ED Raid’s Sanjay Singh’s Residence; AAP Leader Arrested

The latest case is of Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Sanjay Singh, at whose house, an ED Raid was conducted in the morning today, on October 4, 2023. It is being said that the raid is conducted in connection with the excise policy scam. On ED raids at the residence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, his father says “The Department is doing its work, we will cooperate with them…I will wait for the time when he will get clearance…”. According to ED sources, the name of the AAP leader appears four times in the ED charge sheet out of which one reference was wrong and typed inadvertently. In the latest update, Sanjay Singh has been arrested in the excise policy case, by the Enforcement Directorate.

Delhi CM and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal has fully supported his colleague in this case. Kejriwal has claimed that more than 1,000 raids by the ED had failed to find a single paise of illegally acquired money. “Nothing will be found at his residence. 2024 elections are coming and they know that they will lose. These are desperate attempts by them. As elections near, all agencies like ED, CBI and will get active”, he said.

Manish Sisodia Under ED, CBI Scanner; Still In Jail

Another AAP leader who has been in the news for being under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) Scanner, is former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. In connection with an excise policy case, Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI after a raid with respect to irregularities in the framing, implementation of excise policy of NCT of Delhi. Later, the case was transferred to the ED and after hours of questioning at the Tihar Jail, ED arrested the former deputy CM. It has been more than seven months since Manish Sisodia has been under the bars. His bail pleas are still in process of being heard and decided in the Supreme Court.

Satyendra Jain Arrested By ED Last Year

Another AAP leader who has been under the dreaded ED Scanner is Satyendra Jain of Aam Aadmi Party. Satyendra Jain, the Health Minister of Delhi was arrested in connection with a money laundering case last year, Even though he has been denying all the allegations in the case, he has been in jail for more than a year now. Delhi Court had rejected Jain’s bail plea.

Arvind Kejriwal Under CBI?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also not been spared by the central agencies. Kejriwal was ‘welcomed’ by CBI preliminary enquiry for irregularities in the construction of his residential bungalow. The Chief Minister has openly said that nothing will come out of it; he also challenged PM Modi that if nothing is found in the enquiry, would the Prime Minister resign from his position.

