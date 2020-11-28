New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday started a massive search operation at 40 locations across three states including the premises of some alleged coal smugglers, officials said. Also Read - CBI to file status report in coal scam probe in SC soon

The searches which are primarily spread across West Bengal pertain to a new case registered by the CBI, they said.

The officials said that the search operations are going on at 40 locations, with some people involved in the illegal trade and smuggling of coal being raided by the agency.

(With PTI inputs)