The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized cash worth nearly Rs 50 lakh during raids at premises linked to senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar and his brother MP DK Suresh in Karnataka, Mumbai and other places in connection with an alleged corruption case on Monday morning.

The raids that began this morning were conducted at 14 locations, including nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi and one in Mumbai, according to sources.

Karnataka: CBI raids underway at the premises of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

The alleged corruption case was registered by the CBI based on the inputs shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the tax evasion proceedings by the Income Tax Department, officials said.

During the probe, the ED had forwarded some of their findings to the CBI last year.

Karnataka: CBI raids underway at more than 15 premises of state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and his brother & MP DK Suresh, including the former's residence at Doddalahalli, Kanakapura and Sadashiva Nagar, in Bengaluru. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/SPZ1i2sKo7 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

Earlier, the state government had given permission to CBI to prove the corruption charges against the leader.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the Karnataka government and called CBI a “puppet”.

“The insidious game of intimidation and machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding DK Shivakumar won’t deter us,” Surjewala said in a tweet.

The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won’t deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, ‘Raid Raj’ is their only ‘Machiavellian Move’ !

1/2 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 5, 2020

“CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa government. But, ‘Raid Raj’ is their only Machiavellian Move,” he added.