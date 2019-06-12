New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out raids at 22 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, including at properties of former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati.

Prajapati’s properties have come under the rader in connection with an illegal mining case. Gayatri Prajapati had held the mining portfolio during the Samajwadi Party government under Akhilesh Yadav.

CBI is conducting raids at 22 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi; CBI raid also underway at the premises former UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati in connection with illegal mining case. (Visual from premises of UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati in Amethi) pic.twitter.com/gfFjDnfC0k — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 12, 2019

The former Samajwadi Party leader is lodged in jail since March 2017 on charges of gang raping a woman apart from illegal mining in the state.

A CBI team reached his premises, including office and began interrogating his family members and employees over matters related to benami property and wealth.

It might be recalled that in January 2017, a woman had alleged that Prajapati, then a Minister, had called her and her daughter to his residence on the pretext of giving a mining contract and he and his men had raped the two.

