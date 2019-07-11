New Delhi: Teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) struck Delhi and Mumbai residences of senior Supreme Court lawyers Indira Jaising and Anand Grover, in a foreign funding case early Thursday morning.

The raids are reportedly being carried out to investigate a case against the advocates for ‘receiving illegal foreign funding’.

Sources: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out raids at the residence of Supreme Court advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover, in connection with Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) violation case pic.twitter.com/h2k9IET41r — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

The CBI had earlier filed a case against the two lawyers and the NGO Lawyers Collective of Violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). Under it, both the advocates stand accused of misusing foreign funds.

This is breaking news, more details awaited