New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Wednesday raided an under-construction mall in Sector 71 of Haryana's Gurugram. As per reports, the mall of Urban Cubes is owned by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav. Meanwhile, CBI officials are also conducting raids at 25 places in connection with land for job scam cases at different places in Delhi, Haryana's Gurugram and Bihar's Patna, Katihar, and Madhubani.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the CBI started a search operation at the premises of several RJD leaders in Bihar in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam that took place when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister, officials said.

The search operation comes on a day when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who parted ways with the BJP to ally with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is set to face a trust vote in the state assembly.

This is developing news, more details awiated