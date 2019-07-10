Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered two separate cases related to alleged illegal sand mining in Uttar Pradesh and conducted searches at 12 locations in eight cities of the state.

One case has been registered against then District Magistrate, Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) and six others. These are then Mining Minister, three public servants of the state government, two private persons and other unknown persons.

The other case has been registered against then District Magistrate, Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) and eight others. These eight people are then Additional District Magistrate of Deoria, three public servants, four private persons and one unknown public servants & private persons.

Earlier this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered two more cases of money laundering in its ongoing probe into the illegal sand mining cases. The cases were registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against several officials, a senior probe agency official had said.

That had followed a case based on an FIR by the CBI in the role of bureaucrats and politicians in Hamirpur district. In the Hamirpur case, the probe agency had named then District Magistrate B Chandrakala and ten others.

The CBI had registered separate cases into the alleged irregularities in granting of licences between 2012 and 2016, in violation of the Allahabad High Court order which had ratified an e-tender policy in Kaushambi and Shamli in 2018.