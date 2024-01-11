CBI Seeks LS Ethics Committee Report On Mahua Moitra, Likely To File FIR

The CBI is likely to file an FIR against TMC leader Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query scandal. The agency has also sought a copy of the ethics committee's report in the case.

The CBI is likely to file an FIR against Mahua Moitra. File Photo (ANI)

Cash-for-Query Case: The CBI has sought a copy of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee’s report on expelled MP Mahua Moitra and is likely to file an FIR against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader. According to reports, the probe agency has written a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, seeking a copy of the committee’s report in the cash-for-query scandal against Moitra.

Trending Now

However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has yet to receive the said report, India Today report, citing sources.

You may like to read

The CBI is already conducting a probe in the case against Moitra on the directions of anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal. The Lok Sabha ethics committee had also recommended a CBI probe in the case.

Notably, if the CBI receives the ethics committee report, it would clear the way for filing of an FIR against Mahua Moitra under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act without requiring an approval from Lokpal.

In another scenario, the Lokpal can also direct the CBI to file an FIR in the case when the probe agency submits its inquiry report to the anti-corruption ombudsman.

Mahua Moitra expulsion

On December 8 last year, Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after a discussion on the report of the Ethics Committee in the ‘cash for query’ that was tabled in the Lower House.

Mahua Moitra, who was not allowed to speak during the discussion inside the House, the Trinamool leader read out her statement outside the Lok Sabha and claimed that the Ethics committee broke every rule. Opposition had staged a walkout after the Lok Sabha adopted the motion to expel the TMC MP.

In her defence Mahua had accused the BJP of weaponizing the Ethics committee to act against opposition leaders.

“This Lok Sabha has also seen the weaponization of a Parliamentary Committee. Ironically, the ethics committee was set up to serve as a moral compass for members. Instead, it has been abused egregiously today to do exactly what it was never meant to do. Which is to bulldoze the opposition and become another weapon to ‘Thok Do’ us into submission,”Mahua Moitra had said after her expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

Cash-for-query row

Earlier, in October last year, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Mahua Moitra, accusing the TMC leader of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for cash and gifts.

The matter was referred to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee for investigation. On November 9, the ethics panel adopted the draft report on the ‘cash-for-query’ charges Mahua Moitra by a 6:4 majority. The panel report recommended the immediate expulsion of Moitra from the House.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.