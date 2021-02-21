Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a notice to Trinamool leader and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee in a coal smuggling case. He has been asked to join the probe in the alleged case of coal smuggling. The CBI team is currently at Abhishek Banerjee’s home, our sources have learned. This comes ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections slated to be held in May-April. Also Read - Amit Shah Summoned by West Bengal Court in Defamation Case Filed by Mamata Banerjee's Nephew

“CBI visits TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in south Kolkata to serve notice to his family member,” an official told news agency PTI. The CBI also served notice to his wife to join probe in coal pilferage case. Also Read - CBI Arrests ED Employee For Posing As Enforcement Officer, Seeking Bribe

The probe in the alleged smuggling case was initiated by the CBI last year. They had started a massive search operation at 40 locations across three states including the premises of some alleged coal smugglers. The searches were primarily spread across West Bengal. Also Read - TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi Resigns From Rajya Sabha Over 'Violence' in Bengal, Says 'Feeling Suffocated'

This comes a day after a designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal issued summons to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case lodged against him by Abhishek Banerjee. The special judge of MP/MLA court at Bidhannagar directed that Shah is “required to appear in person/by pleader” at 10 am on that day.

In a press note, Abhishek Banerjee’s lawyer Sanjay Basu claimed that Shah had made certain defamatory statements against the TMC MP on August 11, 2018, at a rally of the BJP at Mayo Road in Kolkata.