Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a notice to the wife of Trinamool leader and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in a coal smuggling case. Banerjee's wife has been asked to join the probe in the alleged case of coal smuggling. The CBI team is currently at Abhishek Banerjee's home, our sources have learned. This comes ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections slated to be held in May-April.

"CBI visits TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence in south Kolkata to serve notice to his family member," an official told news agency PTI. The team is likely to question Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with the case at her residence, sources said.

This comes a day after a designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal issued summons to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case lodged against him by Abhishek Banerjee. The special judge of MP/MLA court at Bidhannagar directed that Shah is "required to appear in person/by pleader" at 10 am on that day.

About the coal smuggling case

The CBI had registered an FIR in November last year against the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket Manjhi alias Lala, Eastern Coalfield Ltd General Managers Amit Kumar Dhar (of then Kunustoria area now Pandaveswar area) and Jayesh Chandra Rai (Kajor area) besides ECL Chief of Security Tanmay Das, Area Security Inspector, Kunustoria Dhananjay Rai and SSI and security in-charge Kajor area Debashish Mukherjee. It is alleged that accused Manjhi Lala is involved in the illegal mining and theft of coal from leasehold mines of ECL in Kunustoria and Kajora areas, they said.

About West Bengal polls

The assembly elections are due in April-May in West Bengal, where the BJP has launched a vigorous campaign to oust the ruling TMC that had secured consecutive wins in 2011 and 2016 under its leader Mamata Banerjee.