New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday gave a go-ahead to CBSE's assessment scheme, wherein the board will give marks to students for the cancelled papers scheduled to be held in July.

"After perusing the draft notification, we permit the CBSE to issue the notification, class 10 and 12 exams of CBSE scheduled for July 1-15 will be governed by this order", a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the CBSE, said that the assessment scheme will consider marks achieved by students in last three papers of board exams.

Both CBSE and ICSE told the top court that the results of the class X and XII board exams can be declared by mid of July. The top court was hearing pleas seeking relief, including scrapping of remaining exams of Class 12 scheduled from July 1-15, in view of increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Similar relief was sought by the ICSE Board also. ICSE’s lawyer Jaideep Gupta said, “I have gone through the CBSE affidavit. Our affidavit is more or less the same. But our averaging formula is not the same as the CBSE.”

(With agency inputs)