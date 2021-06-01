CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Latest Update: Amid the clamour of students to cancel CBSE/CISCE/State Class 12 board exams, the government is considering the possibility to vaccinate the kids before they appear for their final exams. Currently, vaccination in India is open only for adults and there is no policy for the inoculation of the age group below 18 years. However, considering the government is inclined towards conducting the Class 12 exams, it is expected to announce a decision regarding the vaccination of students too. Also Read - Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Limited Subjects, Open Book Way Forward to Conduct Exams, Says RSS-Affiliate

In an official statement earlier, the Narendra Modi government at Centre had urged citizens to not panic as vaccination for children cannot be based on WhatsApp forwards.

"There have been studies about the safety of vaccines in children, which have been encouraging. Trials for children in India are also going to begin soon. However, vaccinating children should not be decided on the basis of panic in Whatsapp groups and because some politicians want to play politics. It has to be a decision taken by our scientists after adequate data is available based on trials," the official statement read.

Meanwhile, it has been highly anticipated that Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank may announce the government’s final decision today. Earlier on Monday, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court it will take a final decision within the next two days on whether to conduct class 12 board exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a high-level meeting last month, ‘Nishank’ had also informed that there was a broad consensus among states about conducting Class 12 board exams and an informed, a collaborative decision would be taken by June 1, keeping the safety of students in mind.