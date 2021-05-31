CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: The Supreme Court has adjourned the matter regarding CBSE, CICSE 12th board exams 2021 cancellation to Thursday, noting that competent authorities are examining all aspects and are likely to take a decision which will be placed before the court. A petition filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma was being heard today by a top court bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari. This is the second hearing for the plea to cancel Class 12 board examinations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Good News For Students Ahead of Crucial Supreme Court Hearing

Attorney General for India appearing for the government said that the Centre will take a final decision within the next two days. "We were hoping you'd give us time till Thursday, and we will come back with a final decision," he said. The Supreme Court gave the government time till June 3 while noting that if they depart from the previous year's policy, they need to give a good reason.

"There is hope expressed by Petitioner that policy adopted last year can be adopted this year and if Government is departing from last year decision then give tangible reasons," the top court bench asserted.

Earlier on May 28, a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari had asked petitioner Advocate Mamta Sharma to serve the advanced copy of the petition to respondents including Centre, CBSE, and CISCE, and had listed the matter for Monday, 11 AM. Adjourning the case, the court had asked the petitioner to “stay optimistic”.

The next hearing regarding CBSE Class 12 board exams will take place on June 3.