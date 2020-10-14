Delhi Class 10 & 12 board exams 2021 latest news: The Delhi government has written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), demanding an extension of the deadline for payment of examination fees for the 2021 board exams from October 15 to November 14. The request came after the board turned down Delhi government’s request for a waiver off the entire examination fee for classes 1o and 12 amid students and their families facing financial crunch during the COVID-19 times. Also Read - CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2020 Declared | Pass Percentage, Steps to Check Here

“The CBSE was requested last month for waiving off the entire examination fee, as a one time measure, for the students of classes 10 and 12 studying in government run and aided schools. In reply to the request, the board had shown its inability to waive off the examination fee,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to CBSE. Also Read - Unlock 5: CBSE, CISCE Boards Planning to Reduce Syllabus Further by 50%? Know Here

“Further, due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic situation, there is financial crunch and considering the revenue position, the government is not in position to pay examination fee for the academic session 2020-21 as it was provided in 2019-20. It is added that every day several requests from the parents are being received mentioning the hardship the parents are facing in corona period,” it said. Also Read - CBSE Compartment 2020 Results For Class 10 & 12 Declared | Find Direct Link to Check Scores, Pass Percentage Here

“It is also submitted that certain people and organizations have expressed their desire to offer financial support as a welfare measure and wish to pay the examination fee of some students of some schools as a noble cause. In view of that, CBSE is requested to kindly extend the date of submission of Examination fee upto November 14 in place of October 15,” the DoE said.

The letter outlined the financial crisis being faced by a large number of parents who have lost their jobs during these trying times. “Facing such problems and for continuation of the study of their children, parents are resorting to loans for paying the examination fee of their children,” it added.

The Delhi government had announced last year that it would cover the complete examination fee for all students taking Board exams in its schools, and had paid fees for around 3.14 lakh students following a decision taken at a Cabinet meeting.