CBSE Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announced date sheet for the term 1 exams for Classes X and XII by October 10. Once released, students can download their board exam time table from the official website—cbse.gov.in. Splitting the academic session into two terms, the CBSE had announced a special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams for next year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board has also rationalised the syllabus for 2021-22 academic session. "The syllabus for the academic session 2021-22 will be divided into two terms by following a systematic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics by the Subject Experts," an official order by Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academic), CBSE read.

It added,"The Board will conduct examinations at the end of each term on the basis of the bifurcated syllabus. This has been done to increase the probability of having a board conducted classes X and XII examinations at the end of the academic session."

While the term 1 exams will be held in November-December, 2021, the term 2 exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022. In term 1, MCQ based objective type questions will be asked, term 2 exam will be of subjective type.

To ensure fair distribution of marks, the board had said efforts will be made to make internal assessment, practical, project work more credible and valid as per the guidelines and moderation policy.

Speaking to Times of India, CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj clearly stated in case there is any disruption of the Term 2 exam, more weightage would be given to the Term 1 exam. He further added that the decision for the same will be taken “only towards the end of Term II exams.”

The board will declare final results after their Term 2 exams, however, students will also get separate marksheets of Term 1 exams.