CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: As all eyes are set on the Ministry of Education which is expected to take a final call on the conduction of class 12 board exam 2021 today, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote a letter to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', advising him to not hold Class 12 board exams amid the ongoing pandemic. In her letter to Nishank, Priyanka reiterated that children will be subjected to great injustice if they are pushed into circumstances that endanger their lives. The Congress leader also shared the suggestions she received from several students and parents who had interacted with her on the matter in the past few days.

"I have written to the Minister of Education summarising numerous suggestions I received from students, parents and teachers regarding the 12th standard CBSE exams. Their voice must be heard", Priyanka tweeted and shared her letter on the micro-blogging site.

She asserted that it is 'cruel and heartless to expect children not only to study and perform well in the board exams but even more so to subject themselves to crowded exam centres at which there is no guarantee for their health and safety'.

On the other hand, an RSS-affiliated body on education wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to ensure that the exams are held and suggested various options including changing the pattern to objective and allowing students to solve question papers at home or take exams of only 2-3 subjects.

The organisational secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN), Atul Kothari, in a letter to both Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, favoured holding of exams in the respective schools in different shifts with teachers coming from outside. He also asked them to consider holding open book exams. Underlining that the studies of a large number of students have been impacted due to COVID, he said they should be allowed a gap year or exams can be conducted twice.

His letter comes after the Centre informed the Supreme Court it will take a final decision within the next two days on whether to conduct class 12 board exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 14, the CBSE had announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and the postponement of class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.