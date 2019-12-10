CBSE CTET 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 answer key on its official website ctet.nic.in. Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website in case there is an update on the answer key.

It must be noted that the CBSE CTET was held on December 8, 2019, across the nation.

Further, around 28 lakh candidates had given the exam for CTET December exam.

Here’s how you can check CBSE CTET 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says “CBSE CTET 2019 answer key”.

Step 3: Now, your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download it. Take a print out of the same.

The CBSE CTET is held to provide a minimum teacher eligibility certificate to become a teacher.