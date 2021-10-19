CBSE Board Exam 2021-22: For the first time, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be holding the board exams for classes X and XII in November-December. Owing to the pandemic, the board bifurcated the academic session into 2 parts— Term 1 and 2.Also Read - CBSE Exam 2021-22 Date Sheet RELEASED: Check Class 10, 12 Time Table Here; Direct Link Active Now

Earlier on Monday, the CBSE released the datesheet for classes 10 and 12 term-1 board exams 2021-22, according to which, class 10 exams 201-22 would commence from November 30 and class 12 boards are scheduled from December 1. The final result will be declared on the basis of the marks obtained by students in the first, second terms and practical exams. Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: From New Pattern to Date Sheet Buzz, 7 BIG Updates Students Should Know

Examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the announced date sheet is for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately. The exams for minor subjects for classes 10 and 12 will begin from November 17 and November 16 respectively. Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022: IMPORTANT Update Students Must Check

Class X Date Sheet Major Subjects

Class 12 Date Sheet Major Subjects

New Exam Pattern

Term -1 examination will be conducted in offline mode and it will cover 50% of the total syllabus. This will be an obective type examination and the duration of this examination would be 90 minutes.

Term 2 examination will be a sujective/objective type examination. If the Covid-19 pandemic situation persists at the time of examination, the March exams will be held in MCQ format for 90 minutes.

Duration of Examination

Examination is of 90 minutes

Examination will start from 11:30 AM instead of 10:30 AM keeping in view of winter season.

Reading time will be 20 minutes instead of 15 for all categories of candidates

Special scheme for internal assessment

To ensure transparency, the board has also released a special scheme for internal assessments, project-based work, and practicals. “Internal assessment will be carried out as per the existing scheme across the year except that their assessment will be done twice and both will contribute equally in overall assessment,” the board said.

It added,“The schools should ensure that internal assessment is reliable, fair, and transparent for all students. The evaluation done by teachers for internal assessment/practical/project work needs to be based on evidence of the students’ performance throughout the academic session. The evidence of internal assessment/practical/project work needs to be presented/ uploaded by schools as per directions of Examination Unit/ Regional Office of CBSE for verification.”

What Happened in 2020 and 2021?

Due to the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre had to cancel all exams 2021. The students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment criteria.

In 2020, board had assessed the students based on scores of the previous three examinations. The board had to scrap exams the Class 10, 12 Board exams 2020 scheduled from July 1 to July 15, 2020 owing to the COVID-19 cases. Nearly 99.04% of the total 20 lakh registered had cleared the exam then.