New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday gave a go-ahead to Central Board of Secondary Education’s assessment scheme, wherein the board will give marks to students for the cancelled papers scheduled to be held in July. Notably, the CBSE filed an affidavit in the top court detailing the assessment scheme. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam Results to be Declared by July 15; Supreme Court Approves Assessment Scheme

The board also informed the court that the CBSE Board Result Exam 2020 would be declared by July 15. The CBSE also laid out the rules based on which it will declare results. Also Read - 'Shabash Mere Cheetey': Backbenchers Celebrate With Memes on Twitter as CBSE-ICSE Cancel Remaining Class 10 And 12 Board Exams

Take a look at CBSE 10th 12th Evaluation Method here

– For the students of both classes 10 and 12, who have completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations. Also Read - Final Year Exams of All Colleges, Universities to be Scrapped? Here's What UGC Panel Suggested

-For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

-For students who have appeared in the examinations in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

-There are very few students of class XII, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only 1 or 2 subjects. Their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical project assessment. These students will also be allowed to appear in the optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance if they desire to do so. The result of these students will also be declared along with other students.