New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday raised strong objection against a Class 10 CBSE English question paper that carried "blatant misogynist" comprehensive passage. Sonia Gandhi's remark comes after a question paper of CBSE's English exam conducted on Saturday carried a comprehension passage with a sentence that read "emancipation of women destroyed the parent's authority over the children."

Addressing the Lok Sabha in the winter session of Parliament, Sonia Gandhi said the entire passage was "riddled with condemnable ideas". "The entire passage is riddled with such condemnable ideas and the questions that follows are equally nonsensical. I add my voice to the concerns of students, parents, teachers and educations, I raise strong objections to such blatant misogynist material finding its way into an important examination conducted by the CBSE," Sonia Gandhi said.

CBSE question paper row: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed a Class 10 CBSE English question paper "downright disgusting" and said it was a "typical RSS-BJP ploy to crush the morale and future of the youth". Rahul Gandhi's sharp remark comes after a question paper of CBSE's English exam conducted on Sunday carried a comprehension passage with a sentence that read "emancipation of women destroyed the parent's authority over the children."

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said,”Most #CBSE papers so far were too difficult and the comprehension passage in the English paper was downright disgusting. Typical RSS-BJP ploys to crush the morale and future of the youth. Kids, do your best. Hard work pays. Bigotry doesn’t.”

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP government in the Centre for endorsing “retrograde views on women”. Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel? Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel? Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum? @cbseindia29 @narendramodi?? pic.twitter.com/5NZyPUzWxz — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 13, 2021

CBSE question paper row: What is the controversy about

The comprehension passage in the CBSE class 10 English question paper has sparked a controversy for allegedly promoting “gender stereotyping” and supporting “regressive notions” prompting the board to refer the matter to subject expert.

In the class 10 exam conducted on Saturday, the question paper carried a comprehension passage with sentences like “emancipation of women destroyed the parent’s authority over the children” and “it was only by accepting her husband’s way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones”, among others.

The passage in CBSE’s English exam the Congress leader was referring to was: “In twentieth-century children became fewer and feminist revolt was the result…Father’s word had no longer the authority of holy writ…”. “Married women now retained their identity and some pursued separate careers,” it further read and concluded with “emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent’s authority over children.”

“In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and mother deprived herself, in fact, of the means of discipline,” it added.

Various excerpts from the passage have gone viral on social media with users calling out the board for supporting “misogynistic” and “regressive opinions” and hashtag “CBSE insults women” trending on the microblogging site Twitter.