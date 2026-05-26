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No security breach: CBSE issues clarification, junks social media users claim of breaking into portal

‘No security breach’: CBSE issues clarification, junks social media user’s claim of breaking into portal

The CBSE has officially dismissed claims of a security breach on its On-Screen Marking portal, reaffirming that the platform remains secure despite ongoing efforts to resolve minor technical glitches.

CBSE to revamp payment gateway system after students face technical glitches (AI image/IANS)

CBSE update: In a significant national development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has formally denied allegations made by a social media user claiming to have compromised its On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal. While the Board is currently working to resolve technical glitches on the evaluation site, it clarified that there have been no security breaches. To maintain student confidence, the CBSE emphasized that the platform is protected by robust security measures designed to ensure the integrity of the evaluation process. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments relating to CBSE.

What did CBSE say on alleged security breach?

In a message on X, the CBSE said, “In a post made by a user on social media, it has been claimed that the CBSE On Screen Marking (OSM) bearing URL: http://cbse.onmarks.co.in was compromised by him on February 26, 2026. This has also formed the basis for a few news articles.”

Also read: CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 OUT at cbse.gov.in; Class 12th supplementary exams in July; know who can appear for improvement exam

“At the outset, it is clarified that the Portal used for evaluation of answer-books bore a different URL, which has neither been compromised nor does it have the vulnerabilities indicated in the said social media post,” it said.

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“The URL: http://cbse.onmarks.co.in is the testing site only with sample data for internal testing and review purposes. There are no actual evaluation data, marks or other data held on that portal. The Board emphasises that no security breaches have come to light on the Portal deployed for the actual evaluation work,” said the Board.

The Board would like to state that this system has been implemented for enhanced transparency in assessments with strong grievance redressal mechanisms built into it, and would reassure all concerned about the strong safeguards implemented to ensure the integrity of the platform actually deployed as regards any vulnerabilities.

Also read: CBSE class 12 results: Over 94000 students score more than 90 per cent; check scorecards at cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, Umang

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the “discrepancies” arising from the On-Screen Marking (OSM) introduced by the CBSE for Class 10 and 12, demanding a one-time redressal for the impacted students.

(With inputs from agencies)

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