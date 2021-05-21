New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting youths between the age of 18-30 years to join a movement called the Young Warrior. This will help them in safeguarding themselves against the ongoing COVID-19, their families, communities, and the country. The initiative is in collaboration with the ministry of youth affairs and sports and the ministry of health and family welfare, YuWaah-UNICEF and a multi-stakeholder consortium of over 950 partners. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Should Not be Cancelled: National Council of CBSE Schools Urges Education Minister

The initiative is aimed at engaging youths in a series of easy and real-life tasks including promoting access to verified health and essential services, vaccine registration, COVID-19 appropriate behaviours and myth-busting. CBSE said the movement will help young people “instill strong leadership skills, empathy as well as social consciousness amongst youth.” Young Warrior is a nationwide movement to engage five million young people to lead action against COVID-19 and impact 50 million people. CBSE further said that these tasks will be hosted in 10 regional languages to protect students, their families and neighbourhoods against COVID-19. Students will be eligible for a UNICEF certificate on the completion of the given tasks. Also Read - CBSE Class 10th Board Results 2021 Date: Important Update for Students Awaiting for Class X Exam Results

How to join?

Interested candidates can join the Young Warrior movement by registering through UReport, a chat-bot platform, by sending YWA on WhatsApp to +91 9650414141. They can also register by giving a missed call to 08066019225. Those who do not have smartphones can register through community radio. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Latest News: How Delayed Decision on Class 12 Board Exams Will Affect Students?

Once the participants join Young Warrior Movement, they can motivate 10 or more young people to join the movement. School leaders have been requested to encourage students or teachers between the ages of 10 to 30 years to join the movement. The CBSE will utilise the knowledge hub prachicp.com to educate young people on COVID-19.

How does it work?

Soon after joining they will have to pledge to take action against COVID-19 by posting a message with the phrase ‘I am a #youngwarrior’ on social media, tagging 5 friends. This engagement will comprise a series of easy and real-life tasks with the #YoungWarrior earning a certificate for their actions. These actions include promoting access to verified health and essential services, vaccine registration, COVID Appropriate Behaviours, myth-busting etc. These tasks will be hosted in 10 regional languages to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbourhood against COVID-19.