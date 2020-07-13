CBSE Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the results for class XII examinations on Monday. If reports are to be believed, the board will announce the results for Arts, Commerce and Science on its official result portal– cbse.nic.in today. Also Read - CBSE Class X, XII Result 2020 Today: Here Are 10 Points to Remember This Year

Though an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited, sources close to the board have said that students can check their expect the results by noon. A result link will be active at the website, once the results are declared.

No Merit List This Year

Speculations are rife that CBSE won’t release the merit list and toppers’ list this year. “Coming up with a merit list makes no sense as the results are being calculated on the basis of an evaluation method due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic”, a senior board official had told The Print yesterday.

How to Check CBSE Result 2020:

Step 1: Login to the official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your exam details like roll number and date of birth.

Step 3: Check your CBSE Board results for classes 10th and 12th.

Can You Check Your Scores on Google?

CBSE hasn’t made any announcements in this regard as of now. Last year, the board had made arrangements so that students can download their results from Google.