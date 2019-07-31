New Delhi: Body of coffee tycoon VG Siddhartha who went missing on Monday night has been found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar after 36 hours of search operations in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Siddhartha, the founder of India’s largest coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) and son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna had written a letter to his company and family members in which he expressed his anguish over failure to “create the right profitable business model” despite his “best efforts”. The letter which surfaced Tuesday afternoon read, “I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me.”

Intense search operations were being conducted for the past two days to locate the businessman who was last seen near a bridge on Netharavathi River around 6.30 PM near Mangaluru.

The details of the FIR filed by the driver stated that he was driving an Innova since morning when they left from Siddhartha’s Bangalore residence. They were headed back home by noon when he asked the driver to take a detour towards Sakleshpur and then to Mangaluru. Once they reached Mangaluru, the coffee chain founder asked him to halt at a bridge and wait on the other side of it. However, until 8 PM, Siddhartha did not return and could not be traced even on call.