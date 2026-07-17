CCPA cracks down on SpiceJet, imposes Rs 1 Lakh penalty over ‘dark patterns’ on booking platform

The authority said these tactics interfere with consumer freedom, influence decisions without proper awareness and are inconsistent with fair and transparent business practices.

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SpiceJet has been slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. File image/PTI

The consumer protection watchdog CCPA, has fined SpiceJet Rs 1 lakh for allegedly adopting dark pattern practices on its flight booking website, aimed at misleading customers during the booking process. The investigation led by CCPA officials Nidhi Khare and Anupam Mishra revealed that consumers were being signed up for the SpiceClub Loyalty Programme without actively choosing to do so, as the enrollment box was already checked by default.

Customers were similarly deemed to have consented to receiving promotional messages, since the option to opt in was already selected without any action on their part. The CCPA noted that even after it issued a notice to the airline, SpiceJet merely swapped one pre-ticked checkbox for another — this time for promotional messages via SMS, WhatsApp and email — effectively continuing the same practice in a different form. ​

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What was SpiceJet’s reaction?

SpiceJet’s representatives told the authority during proceedings that the lapse was the result of a technical error. The company has since been directed to submit an undertaking confirming that corrective measures have been implemented and will remain in place permanently. ​The CCPA’s order flagged three distinct dark patterns on SpiceJet’s platform. The first one was “forced action” – automatic enrolment of users into the SpiceClub Loyalty Programme via a pre-ticked checkbox. ​

What are other ‘dark’ practices?

The other dark pattern was “Interface interference,” which presented the company’s preferred option as the default choice to nudge consumer decisions. ​The third one was “Trick question” – use of confusing, negatively worded consent language likely to mislead users. The authority said such practices “impair consumer autonomy, undermine informed decision-making” and run counter to the principles of fair and transparent consumer engagement. ​

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CCPA held that SpiceJet’s conduct violated provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, relating to unfair trade practices, unfair contract terms and misleading representations. It also found the airline in breach of Rule 4(9) of the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 — which mandates that consumer consent be obtained through explicit, affirmative action — as well as the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023. ​

The order noted that consent secured through pre-ticked boxes, default settings, or deceptive interface design does not qualify as valid consent under law and is contrary to consumer welfare. ​“CCPA remains committed to protecting consumer rights and ensuring that digital platforms conduct business in a fair, transparent and consumer-centric manner,” the authority said in its statement.