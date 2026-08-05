Zepto to IndiGo: 9 companies penalised by CCPA over manipulative online practices

In June 2025, the consumer regulator asked online platforms to conduct internal checks to identify and remove dark patterns from their services.

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Zepto and other companies have been served by CCPA. Representational image

Nine digital platforms, including IndiGo, Zepto, FirstCry, Physics Wallah and SpiceJet, have been penalised by the CCPA for allegedly using “dark patterns” to mislead users and influence their choices. The government said in the Rajya Sabha that steps have been taken to strengthen protection against unfair digital trade practices.

Under the Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, 13 forms of misleading digital design practices are identified and regulated. These include tactics such as false urgency, hidden additions to carts, subscription traps, drip pricing, confirm shaming and trick questions.

In June 2025, the CCPA asked e-commerce companies to carry out self-assessments to detect and remove dark patterns from their platforms. The government told the Rajya Sabha that the regulator has since recovered nearly Rs 20 lakh in fines from violators.

Also Read | CCPA cracks down on SpiceJet, imposes Rs 1 Lakh penalty over ‘dark patterns’ on booking platform

Which companies have been fined?

Zepto Marketplace was fined Rs 7 lakh for allegedly using deceptive pricing practices. According to the CCPA, the platform displayed lower prices at first but later included handling fees and membership charges, which the regulator identified as drip pricing and basket sneaking. The government informed the House that Zepto has discontinued the dark pattern.

Physics Wallah was fined Rs 5 lakh by the CCPA after the regulator found that a Rs 10 donation option for its “PW Foundation” was pre-selected by default. The CCPA said the platform used persuasive messaging to influence users into accepting the donation. It also flagged the requirement of personal details for accessing free courses. The government informed the Rajya Sabha that the company has paid the fine and discontinued the practice.

Also Read | CCPA imposes Rs 7 lakh penalty on Vajiram and Ravi IAS Study Centre over misleading UPSC Civil Services results advertisements

IndiGo came under the CCPA’s scrutiny over a confirm shaming practice on its mobile application. After the regulator stepped in, the airline changed its opt-out wording from “No I will take risk” to the more neutral “No, I will not add to the trip.”

The CCPA asked BookMyShow to stop automatically adding a Rs 1 donation to its BookASmile initiative, after the regulator identified the pre-ticked contribution as a form of basket sneaking.

FirstCry, PharmEasy, McAfee, SpiceJet and coaching platform Anuj Jindal were fined by the regulator for deploying deceptive digital practices. The penalties included Rs 2 lakh for FirstCry, Rs 1 lakh each for PharmEasy, McAfee and SpiceJet, and Rs 3 lakh for Anuj Jindal, with instructions to discontinue dark patterns like hidden fees, forced subscriptions and misleading alerts.