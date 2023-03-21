Home

CCTV Camera Captures Amritpal Singh Escaping In An SUV, Cops Suspect He Changed Appearance; Share Looks

The Waris Punjab De Chief was seen exiting a toll plaza in Jalandhar at around 11.27 am in a white Maruti Brezza car.

Toll Plaza CCTV Camera Captures Amritpal Singh Escaping In An SUV, Cops Claim He Also Changed Appearance

Chase For Amritpal Singh Continues: CCTV footage captured separatist leader Amritpal Singh escaping in a white SUV on March 18. The footage was captured by a CCTV camera near a toll plaza in Jalandhar. The Waris Punjab De Chief was seen exiting a toll plaza in Jalandhar at around 11.27 am in a white Maruti Brezza car. He managed to dodge the police as he was last seen driving away on a motorbike.

WATCH: Amritpal Singh Escaping In White SUV From Jalandhar

#WATCH | ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was seen escaping in an SUV in Jalandhar on March 18. He is still on the run. (CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/QNHty6PgJP — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

Amritpal Singh dumped the Mercedez car by the road in Shahkot and then switched to Brezza of an associate, NDTV reported citing sources. Cops also suspect that he may have changed appearance and also released several avatars or looks of fugitive Amritpal Singh. The cops have released seven different pics of the fugitive which show him in different attire.

HC Pulls Up Punjab Police For Failing To Arrest Amritpal Singh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday slammed the cops for failing to get hold of separatist leader Amritpal Singh and called the event “an intelligence failure”. The HC has asked the Punjab police to submit a status report on the operation. The court in its remark on the operation of Punjab police said, “You have 80,000 cops, how did Amritpal Singh escape?”

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Message Amid Crackdown On Amritpal Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said that strict action will be taken against those who have been trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state.”

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said that strict action will be taken against those who have been trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state."Punjab's peace and harmony, and the country's progress is our priority. We will not spare any force working against the country. People of this state want peace and progress," Bhagwant Mann said, adding no incident of violence has been reported after the crackdown against the Khalistani leader.

