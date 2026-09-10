CCTV cameras, Rs 6 lakh deal, 309 calls: Inside Kanpur Woman’s alleged plot to kill millionaire father-in-law; Chilling details emerge

According to police, disputes over CCTV surveillance, household spending and her late-night parties allegedly fuelled tensions between her and father-in-law.

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CCTV cameras, Rs 6 lakh deal, 309 calls: Inside Kanpur Woman's alleged plot to kill millionaire father-in-law; Chilling details emerge (Image: Special arrangement)

A family dispute over money and privacy allegedly turned into a murder conspiracy in Kanpur, where a 63-year-old pharmaceutical businessman was stabbed to death inside his home. Police have arrested the victim’s daughter-in-law, Shalu Minocha, 35, along with two men who allegedly carried out the killing. Investigators suspect that the dispute intensified after the victim installed CCTV cameras inside the house. The victim, Vineet Minocha, was found dead in his bedroom in Kalyanpur early Sunday morning.

According to police, Vineet’s son Subrat, his wife Shalu and their six-year-old son had gone to a party on Saturday night. The family reportedly left home around 9:30 pm and reached the party venue at about 10:30 pm.

When they returned around 4 am, they found the main door open. Inside the house, Vineet was lying on the bedroom floor in a pool of blood. He had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Subrat immediately informed the police, following which officers reached the house and began investigating the murder.

No sign of forced entry

During the initial investigation, police found no clear signs that the killers had broken into the house. Investigators then examined CCTV cameras installed inside the house and footage from the surrounding area.

The footage reportedly helped police identify two suspects: 30-year-old Vishal Gautam and 25-year-old Raj Kishore. Both men were later arrested after an alleged encounter with police on Monday.

During questioning, the case reportedly took a new turn when the suspects allegedly told investigators that they had been hired to kill Vineet.

Police then arrested Shalu on the same day.

All three accused were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

CCTV cameras became a reason for dispute

Police said Shalu had been unhappy with her father-in-law for some time. Vineet, who was reportedly in control of the family’s finances, allegedly made her ask for money even for small household expenses, according to the police.

The situation reportedly became worse around two weeks before the murder when Vineet installed four CCTV cameras in the drawing room.

He told the family that the cameras were meant for their safety. However, police said Shalu objected to the cameras and felt that they were interfering with her privacy.

Rs 6 lakh murder deal

According to police, Shalu allegedly contacted Vishal Gautam, who had earlier worked at Vineet’s shop. Police claim she offered him Rs 6 lakh to kill her father-in-law.

Vishal, who was allegedly dealing with a debt of around Rs 2 lakh, agreed to the plan. He then allegedly brought his friend Raj Kishore into the conspiracy and promised him Rs 30,000 as an advance.

Planned to make the death appear natural

Police said the accused had initially planned to make the death appear natural. The alleged plan was to suffocate Vineet with a pillow while he slept and make it look like a heart attack.

Around 20 days before the murder, Shalu allegedly gave Vishal the original key to the house. He reportedly used it to get a duplicate key made.

She allegedly told the two men that she, her husband and their son would be away at a party on September 5.

Police suspect the information was given so the accused could enter the house while the family was away.

According to the police investigation, Shalu allegedly contacted the society’s security gate before the murder and gave Vishal’s name as “Shivam”.

This was allegedly done so that his actual identity would not be recorded in the visitor register.

Using the duplicate key, Vishal and Raj Kishore allegedly entered the house and hid inside the bedroom.

Police said Vineet entered the bedroom around 11 pm.

The accused allegedly panicked after Vineet noticed movement in the room. Instead of following the original plan, they allegedly attacked him with knives.

Vineet suffered multiple stab wounds to his abdomen and other parts of his body. The two men allegedly escaped by jumping over the rear boundary wall.

309 calls and messages under scanner

Shalu and Vishal exchanged 309 calls and messages between May 1 and the day of the murder. Their communication also included WhatsApp calls. Investigators are trying to establish when the alleged murder plan was discussed and how the accused coordinated before the crime.

Police have also reportedly found 49 deleted messages exchanged between Shalu and Vishal.

The messages are being examined through technical analysis to determine whether they contain information related to the alleged conspiracy.

On Monday, police received information that Vishal and Raj Kishore were hiding in the Ratanpur area. A police team reportedly surrounded the area after receiving the information.

Police claimed that the two men opened fire when they saw the officers. The police then retaliated, injuring both suspects in their legs.

They were taken to a hospital, where they received initial treatment before further legal proceedings.

Police are now trying to establish the exact sequence of events leading up to the murder and determine the role of each accused.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage, phone records, deleted messages and the alleged financial dispute to build the case.