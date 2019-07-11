Mumbai: Negligence of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come to the fore once again after a 3-year-old boy fell in a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar Area of Goregaon yesterday.

The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera where the kid couldn’t see the gutter due to darkness and eventually fell into it.

#WATCH Mumbai: A 3-year-old boy fell in a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon around 10:24 pm yesterday. Rescue operations underway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/kx2vlJAN5C — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), intermittent rains are very likely in the city and suburbs with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The weather forecast can hamper the rescue operation which is currently underway.

The BMC has been constantly facing criticism for the lack of preparedness before the monsoon, open manholes and gutters in the city.

The residents of Mumbai are already facing huge problems due to waterlogging in many areas of the city.

On Sunday, incessant rains have led to waterlogging in various parts of Sion, King’s Circle, Lower Parel, Malad, Kandivali.

A Mumbai resident took a dig at the BMC on the situation of Andheri subway and tweeted a video.

Hi everyone, please avoid Andheri Subway as it’s submerged under water. Unless you’re going to work in a submarine, of course.@mybmc pic.twitter.com/coDwzipXrC — Puneet Tandon (@MrSarcastobeat) July 8, 2019

Though the BMC are promptly replying to all the issues from their twitter handle, the reactive approach has not done any favour to the commuters.