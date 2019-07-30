New Delhi: In a case of privacy breach, a CCTV footage of a couple at a Delhi metro station was leaked on a porn website. The couple in the video are involved in an intimate scene, TOI reported.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has lodged an FIR at Azadpur police station. The matter has also been taken up for further investigation.

The video on the porn website shows that it was recorded from the live feed inside the Delhi Metro CCTV control room on a smartphone on July 18 at around 2:22 PM, the report said.

The video has collected around 1 lakh views.

“The DMRC has lodged an FIR with the Delhi Police regarding this incident for obscenity in a public place. The police are further investigating this matter. We have passed all available information, details and footage of the incident to the police authorities and are providing all possible assistance in the matter to help the investigation,” the leading daily quoted an official as saying.