CCTV footage shows man in hoodie walking up to AAP leader, attacking his car, shooting him 5 times, who is the man?

The AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot multiple times in broad daylight in Jalandhar. The incident has raised serious concerns about the rising 'gang violence' from the leaders of the opposition. Scroll down to watch the CCTV footage.

Images: X @tweet_sandeep (videograb)

Jalandhar News: A shocking incident has come to light from Punjab’s Jalandhar in which the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leader Lucky Oberoi was brutally shot. What’s shocking is that the CCTV footage shows the incident occurred in broad daylight during the morning hours. The shooting happened on Friday morning outside a gurudwara in the Model Town Area of Jalandhar. The AAP leader was rushed to the hospital, where he could not be revived. The opposition leaders have questioned the government in the state and raised concerns about the rising gang violence. The man who committed the crime was wearing a hoodie and had his face masked.

Shooting of the AAP leader in Jalandhar’s Model Town Area

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was shot in the early morning hours in Jalandhar. The CCTV footage shows that a man approached the car of the leader, named Lucky Oberoi, when he was coming from the gurudwara. The man waited for some time to let him settle inside the Thar so that his chances of escape could become negligible.

Later, he opened fire on the vehicle and the man, during which the window panes of the Mahindra Thar Roxx were also shattered. The intensity of the attack was brutal, but it happened in nearly 10 seconds. Oberoi was then rushed to the hospital in a critical condition and could not be revived.

CCTV footage of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi’s shooting

CCTV: Punjab AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in his car in Jalandhar. pic.twitter.com/JWWwLxZn73 — Sandeep Panwar (@tweet_sandeep) February 6, 2026

Who is Lucky Oberoi?

Lucky Oberoi, the 38-year-old AAP leader, had a property business and had also worked as a financier. Oberoi was a resident of the Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar area.

Who attacked AAP leader in Jalandhar?

The man who shot the AAP leader, Lucky Oberoi, came wearing a hoodie and was masked, as seen in the CCTV footage. The recording makes it evident that he was not the only one who was involved in committing the crime. Another man on a two-wheeler is seen in his vicinity, who later flees from the spot with the attacker.

How’s the opposition reacting?

The brutal incident has caught the attention of the opposition leaders in Punjab. The Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, on X wrote, “Law and order in Punjab has collapsed under @BhagwantMann’s watch. The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar, exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren’t safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens? Punjab today is gripped by fear, gang violence, and administrative paralysis while the AAP government remains busy with PR and excuses. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must answer: who is responsible for this complete breakdown?”

The Shiromani Akali Dal President, Sukhbir Singh Badal on X wrote, “Punjab is bleeding under @AamAadmiParty’s ‘zero fear’ govt! Even AAP leaders are not safe in their own govt ! The daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a Gurdwara in Jalandhar today morning exemplifies this fact. Nearly 25 murders in January 2026 alone, after 9 in the first week of the year. They are happening everywhere, be it a court complex, busy bazar, wedding venue or even outside a Gurdwara Sahib…”

What are the authorities saying?

After the shooting incident on Friday outside the gurudwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town Area, Lucky Oberoi was taken to the hospital and could not be revived, as stated by the ACP of Jalandhar, Parminder Singh. The authorities soon secured the spot, and an investigation is underway.

