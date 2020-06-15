New Delhi: With Union Home Minister Amit Shah taking charge of the capital’s coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said that he had instructed the Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTVs in hospitals’ COVID-19 wards to ensure proper monitoring and establish back-up canteens to ensure that patients continue to get food without any disruption. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Amit Shah Urges Parties to Work Together, Takes Stock of Preparedness at LNJP Hospital

In a statement, hours after the former BJP national president chaired an all-party meeting in Delhi, the MHA said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of every COVID-19 hospital, so that there is proper monitoring and problems of patients can also be resolved."

The MHA statement further noted that the Home Minister directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to set up back-up canteens for supplying food, so that in case of infection in one canteen, patients can continue to get food without disruption.

“He also directed that psycho-social counselling of doctors and nurses engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients should be done. This will ensure that not only are they physically but also psychologically fit to fight the pandemic,” the statement concluded.

Notably, with the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rising, Shah had chaired a high-level meet on Sunday as well, with LG Anil Baijal and CM Arvind Kejriwal in attendance. With over 41,000 cases, including three successive spikes of over 2,000 cases, Delhi currently has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu respectively.

Today, HM Shah also visited LNJP Hospital to take stock of COVID-19 preparedness there.