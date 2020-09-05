New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday reached out to the Union government seeking better COVID-19 facilities in the state to contain the rising numbers of coronavirus, especially in Mumbai and Pune. Also Read - IPL 2020: Full Schedule, Players Ruled Out And Replacements, Covid-19 Updates, IPL Teams, Squad, Date, India Time, Venue, Live Streaming

“We have informed Center through Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, that oxygen cylinders should be provided to health facilities at a 50-50 ratio so that equal share is supplied to both health services and industries,” the minister said. Also Read - COVID-19 Fears on Rise, Delhi Markets, Bus Stands to Soon Turn Into Corona Testing Centres

“I have asked officials to install CCTVs inside jumbo COVID Hospital and a TV outside it so that relatives of the patients can at least see their patients inside through TV since they can’t enter the hospital,” he added. Also Read - India's First Bullet Train Project May Get Delayed by 5 Years Due to COVID-19 Crisis

The statement comes after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced several steps to increase COVID testing and contain the virus spread in Pune.

“I held review meetings on how to combat the spread of COVID-19, in Pune. Antigen tests will be increased in the containment areas, of the city. Sero survey on large scale will be conducted, in order to identify people with antibodies,” Javadekar said.

He also noted that fines of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 will be charged for not wearing a face mask and spitting in public, respectively.

Notably, a 42-year-old journalist and reporter working with renowned TV9 Marathi news channel in Pune, Pandurang Raykar, lost his life to COVID-19 infection earlier this week due to an alleged delay in getting a cardiac ambulance from the city’s Jumbo COVID Centre.

His sister alleged negligence as she claimed that the doctors aren’t trained. “They made centres worth crores but couldn’t arrange a cardiac ambulance to shift him, that’s why he died,” she said.

Pawar, who is also Pune’s Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar had ordered a probe into the matter.