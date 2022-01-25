New Delhi: The government of India on Tuesday announced the Padma Awards 2022. This year, Chief Of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan (posthumous). Apart from Rawat, Prabha Atre, Radheyshyam Khemka and Kalyan Singh (Posthumous) have also been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award.Also Read - Gen Bipin Rawat Receives Padma Vibhushan, Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Conferred With Padma Bhushan

Cyrus Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, which manufactured Covishield, along with Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, founder of Bharat Biotech, the manufactured Covaxin, received Padma Bhushan for their contribution in the fight against COVID-19. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has also been conferred with Padma Bhushan. Also Read - Happy Birthday! Ratan Tata Turns 84. 5 Quotes By Philanthropist To Inspire You

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. Also Read - Popular Telugu Lyricist Sirivennela Under Close Observation, Doctors Confirm Stable Condition

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The nomination process is open to the public. Even self-nomination can be made.

(This is a Breaking Story. Complete List to follow soon.)